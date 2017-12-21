Union disappointed in Alberta move to consolidate laboratory test processing services

A union representing health care workers in Alberta is disappointed after the province announced it would be consolidating laboratory services into a public corporation under Alberta Health Services (AHS).

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said Thursday that planning is underway for a new Edmonton laboratory results processing hub, which will be built on 5.8 hectares of provincially-owned land near the University of Alberta’s south campus.

There won’t be any job losses because of the consolidation, she added, and a new governance board will oversee all the province’s lab services by the time the consolidation is complete in 2022.

But the Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA) said the move will only create further division in Alberta’s public health care system.

“We are particularly concerned that in this new model there are no guarantees of continued participation in the Local Authorities Pension Plan (LAPP) for close to 2,000 lab professionals currently employed by AHS and Covenant Health,” said Trudy Thomson, HSAA vice president and a laboratory technologist who works for AHS.

“We have been advocating for pensions for all workers for years and cannot understand how this government can make this decision without assurances firmly in place.”