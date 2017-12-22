Calgary airport breaks passenger record on busiest travel day of the year

The YYC Calgary International Airport broke a record for number of passengers in a single year, on the busiest travel day of the year.

The 16-millionth passenger checked in for a WestJet flight to Belize on Dec. 22, a news release from the airport authority said Friday.

“Surpassing 16 million passengers in one year represents a significant moment for the airport and for the city of Calgary,” said Bob Sartor, president and CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority.

YYC saw 15.7 million passengers pass through in 2016.