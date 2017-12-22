Calgary airport breaks passenger record on busiest travel day of the year
The 16-millionth passenger checked in for a flight to Belize on Friday
The YYC Calgary International Airport broke a record for number of passengers in a single year, on the busiest travel day of the year.
The 16-millionth passenger checked in for a WestJet flight to Belize on Dec. 22, a news release from the airport authority said Friday.
“Surpassing 16 million passengers in one year represents a significant moment for the airport and for the city of Calgary,” said Bob Sartor, president and CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority.
YYC saw 15.7 million passengers pass through in 2016.
Passengers on the special flight were given a gift package to celebrate – including a week-long parking pass for the airport to use on their next trip – and The Calgary International Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel donated a one-night complementary stay for them and the crew.