Former Calgary music teacher accused of sexually abusing girls appears in court

CALGARY — A former Calgary music teacher facing almost 50 sexual abuse charges involving underage girls has made a brief court appearance.

Christian Allen Sarile, who is 27, was originally arrested in May after three alleged victims came forward.

He was out on bail when he allegedly met with a fourth underage girl earlier this month.

Additional charges were laid on Tuesday after another 19 complainants came forward — bringing the total of alleged victims to 22.

They range in age from 12 to 17.

Sarile faces 49 charges that include sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and communicating for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

Police allege he used social media sites to pose as a teenage male asking to meet young girls. Investigators say he would ask the girls to chat through various social media platforms and would offer cash or items in exchange for sexual favours.