15-car pileup shuts down southbound Deerfoot Trail
Emergency Crews are working to clear the area
Emergency crews are working to clear a 15-car pile up on Deerfoot Trail this morning.
The accident took place around 9:30 a.m. and has caused a shut down of the southbound lanes south of Memorial Drive, according to police.
EMS believes there are likely a few people who will be taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Extreme cold and heavy snow have caused slick weather conditions throughout the city. This area of Deerfoot is expected to remain closed for several hours while crews work to clear the accident.