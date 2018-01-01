News / Calgary

Calgary man hit by his own stolen car in serious condition

Police have arrested a man in his 40s for the carjacking

Jennifer Friesen / Calgary Freelance

Calgary police say one man is in custody after a carjacking in the northwest.

Around 12:15, officers responded to a call in the 700 block of Northmount Drive NW for reports of a stolen vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle, a man in his 40s, was struck as the stolen vehicle was fleeing the scene.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but was later upgraded to serious but stable condition.

The vehicle was later located by police. A man in his 40s was arrested and charges are pending.

