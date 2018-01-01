Calgary's first baby of 2018 born seconds after midnight

When Tyler Muir visited a psychic for fun last February, he was told his family would be growing by one sometime in 2018, and that the baby would be a boy.

However when Tyler’s wife Amy went into labour on the 30th, he thought the prediction may have been slightly off.

“When you go into labour 48 hours before the New Year, you think, ‘No it’s not going to happen.’

True to that psychic’s word, Amy delivered Remington James Muir at twelve seconds past midnight on New Year’s Day at the Rockyview General Hospital – Calgary’s New Year’s baby for 2018.

Amy was doing well when she met with a gaggle of reporters just 13 hours after the delivery.

“You don’t expect to be on TV when you go in to have a baby,” she joked.

The Muir’s hail from Cayley, and Amy said she was slightly apprehensive about coming to the city for the birth, but had nothing but positive things to say.

“The staff here at Rockyview, the doctors and the nurses - it was just like family,” she said. “They were unbelievable.”

Tyler agreed, although he gave a lot of the credit to Amy.