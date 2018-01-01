Councillor fears Green Line engagement could derail as construction nears

As the Green Line LRT gets closer to breaking ground, at least one councillor is raising concerns about how Calgary will handle communication on the mega-project.

The line is by far the city's largest infrastructure project to date, and once complete, will boast more than 40 kilometres of track running from Sheperd Station in the south to 16 Avenue in the north. The first phase alone will require major construction of underground tunnels downtown and underneath the Bow River.

An audit report on public engagement going to a council committee meeting Friday raises concerns the city may not be equipped to explain to residents how the project will affect them, Coun. Evan Woolley says.

"This is a big construction project," he said. "I worry we're not prepared in terms of communications and engagement around the construction side of it."

The report details small issues that have cropped up between city staffers about budgets, and lack of consistent records about communications between the city and local stakeholders on project updates.

For example, the audit shows the staff haven’t been recording all of their engagement costs and budgets properly, which Wooley argues is a result of the fast pace at which they’ve been working.

In the Victoria Park area, Fraser Abbott, ​director of business development for Hotel Arts, still isn't sure what his block of 12 Avenue will look like once building gets underway.

"When there was all the discussion about being above ground or underground it took a lot of energy on our part to bring together a bunch of stakeholders to get a sense of what direction we should be taking," Abbott said.

"The extent and frequency of communications are going to have to grow as we get closer to getting shovels in the ground, though."

Abbot said it’s important for the city to keep businesses up to date, given the “huge” scale and shifting construction timelines.

“Are they going to tunnel in front of Hotel Arts or are they going to dig? What impact will that have on our business? We're currently contracting business into 2021,” he said.

Over the summer on 17 Avenue SW, a much smaller project had businesses concerned with the level of communication they were fielding from the city as construction delays dogged profits.

Part of the issue, Woolley says, is that council has pushed for short timelines for the Green Line, which he says has driven up costs and reduced the time administration has had to prepare for things like communication.

"The pace that council drove administration may have impacted their ability to really track some of the costs around their engagement," he said. "From this report, some of the engagement planning should have been tighter."