Anonymous coffee angel pays for $1,000 worth of joe at Calgary Tim Horton's

Calgarians at a downtown Tim Hortons found out just how much coffee $1,000 can buy on Tuesday, after an anonymous person paid for most of the day's brew up front.

The gesture made the new year extra-special for more than a few people at the coffee shop on 12 Avenue SW, according to employees.

Marilyn Sawyer, a staff member at the restaurant, said it's not the first time the man – who she described as a regular customer – decided to pay it forward.

“He left a thousand dollars to pay for coffee all day,” Sawyer told Metro in the late afternoon on Jan. 2.

“Usually the same gentleman leaves about $100 on holidays … and (the $1,000) gotten us through almost the whole day," she said.

Just in case you were wondering, $1,000 is enough to purchase more than 600 small-sized coffees or approximately 960 doughnuts from Tim Horton's – including the GST.

Customers at the coffee shop said they wished they could thank the anonymous coffee angel in person.

"It's a very nice thing to do," said Mohammad Elsabek.

He said it was the first time someone has paid for his coffee purely out of kindness.

"When you get something for free, you really appreciate it – and I really appreciate the good thing this guy did," he added.

Elsabek said he hopes the gesture will encourage other people to pay it forward in whatever way they can.

"He doesn't have to show his name, but I think what (this man) did will inspire other people to do similar things," Elsabek said.