Baby giraffe dies at Calgary Zoo 48 hours after birth
The zoo said early necropsy reports suggest a congenital issue
The Calgary Zoo has confirmed that a baby giraffe born to the zoo's two adults died 48 hours after its birth.
The male calf was born on Dec. 28 to six-year-old Emara.
A zoo spokesperson said right away the animal was not nursing and it was clear to zoo staff that he was failing to thrive.
Animal care and veterinary teams worked to help the calf, and even tried using a feeding tube.
The zoo says early necropsy results suggest a possible congenital issue, but further results are pending.