Baby giraffe dies at Calgary Zoo 48 hours after birth

The zoo said early necropsy reports suggest a congenital issue

This six-year-old Masai giraffe named Emara was brought to the Calgary Zoo in 2016 to breed with the zoo's male giraffe Nabo.

The Calgary Zoo has confirmed that a baby giraffe born to the zoo's two adults died 48 hours after its birth.

The male calf was born on Dec. 28 to six-year-old Emara.

A zoo spokesperson said right away the animal was not nursing and it was clear to zoo staff that he was failing to thrive.

Animal care and veterinary teams worked to help the calf, and even tried using a feeding tube.

The zoo says early necropsy results suggest a possible congenital issue, but further results are pending.

