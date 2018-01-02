News / Calgary

New Year's Day carjacking suspect arrested by Calgary police

The owner of the stolen vehicle was run over as the suspect fled the scene, according to Calgary police

The suspect was arrested in the 1100 block of 21 Avenue NW a short time after the incident.

Calgary police have arrested a suspect in a violent carjacking that happened on Monday and left a man with serious injuries.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, CPS officers were called to the the 700 block of Northmount Drive NW for reports of a stolen vehicle.

It's alleged the victim, a man is his 40s, was outside his vehicle when the suspect approached the area and got into the victim's 2017 Toyota 4Runner.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday the owner of the vehicle was allegedly run over as the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but is now in serious but stable condition, according to police.

CPS said the suspect, 49-year-old Daniel Everett Burt, was arrested in the 1100 block of 21 Avenue NW a short time after the incident.

Burt has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and hit and run causing bodily harm.

