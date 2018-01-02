New Year's Day carjacking suspect arrested by Calgary police

Calgary police have arrested a suspect in a violent carjacking that happened on Monday and left a man with serious injuries.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, CPS officers were called to the the 700 block of Northmount Drive NW for reports of a stolen vehicle.

It's alleged the victim, a man is his 40s, was outside his vehicle when the suspect approached the area and got into the victim's 2017 Toyota 4Runner.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday the owner of the vehicle was allegedly run over as the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but is now in serious but stable condition, according to police.

CPS said the suspect, 49-year-old Daniel Everett Burt, was arrested in the 1100 block of 21 Avenue NW a short time after the incident.