Thawing temperatures cause dozens of Calgary water pipes to burst

The end of an extreme cold snap in Calgary means the fire department is handling a lot of calls concerning burst water pipes.

Calgary Fire Department (CFD) Public Information Officer Carol Henke said approximately one third of 370 incidents they responded to between 7:30 a.m. yesterday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday were water-related.

“So probably close 125 in a 24 hour period,” Henke said. “With the warmer weather … the ice is thawing and creates a burst pipe or water leaking. I expect we’ll see some more of these calls in the next few days as the pipes continue to thaw.”

After more than a week of below-30 degree temperatures, pipe breaks or leaks created by water that expanded as it froze is causing headaches for residential and commercial tenants alike.

Some buildings have been evacuated as a safety precaution, Henke said.

“If the running water is creating an electrical hazard or safety hazard, our first job is to evacuate people to safety, and then our role as well is to stop the water flow to prevent any further damage,” she said.

A majority of the calls are from larger buildings with sprinkler lines such as commercial or multi-residential buildings, Henke said, but the CFD has also responded to some calls from residences where people have left a window open, or gone on vacation with their furnace or thermostat turned down.

“What happens is, these (sprinkler) lines are usually close to an outside wall or outside roof and have inadequate insulation,” Henke explained. “Never leave your windows open (in the winter), especially if you’re leaving for an extended period of time.”