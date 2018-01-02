Unique horse tack stolen from Okotoks property: RCMP

The Okotoks RCMP is looking for information to help them locate some valuable horse tack that was stolen just before the new year.

A release on Tuesday said a saddle with unique markings and several bridles were stolen from a rural property on Dec. 28, 2017.

The 16.5-inch saddle, a Don Rich Custom, is deep red in colour and has Keith Wilson custom stainless steel covered oak stirrups.

The bridles include Don Rich Customs and Jim Townshend models and have various bits (Keith Welling, Greg Darnall, Dutton, Garcia and Matt Wheaton), as well as Jeremiah Watt brand hardware.