Brentwood LRT station reopened after altercation, medical distress call

CTrain service has returned to normal, but Calgary police say they're still investigating after a man taken into custody following an incident at the Brentwood LRT Station had a medical emergency.

Police said Wednesday they were called at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 to assist Calgary Transit Peace Officers in arresting a man on the station's platform following routine fare checks.

The 40-year-old suspect allegedly tried to escape arrest and fled, but was apprehended shortly after.

Calgary police said when they arrived on scene, the man had been taken into custody and was having an unspecified medical emergency.

After CPR was administered, the man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he remains, according to Calgary police.