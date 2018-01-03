Calgarians express concern for mother of Baby Jane at vigil

Calgarians came together Wednesday night to say a prayer and remember a baby girl who’s life ended almost as soon as it began.

The vigil for Baby Jane, whose body was discovered in a Bowness parking lot on Christmas Eve, drew dozens of people from the community who were hit especially hard by the incident.

Some, like Melissa Patzer were unable to comprehend how anyone could’ve left an infant by a dumpster.

“You don’t leave a baby out in the cold. She could’ve knocked at a door, she could’ve went to the legion over there,” she said.

But many others wanted the mother to know that they weren’t going to pass judgement on her, and they were worried for her safety.

Diane Inkin, a life-long resident of Bowness, lit a candle for Baby Jane but had a message for those who were critical of the unidentified mother.

“Nobody knows what happened and they shouldn’t judge,” said Inkin. “The judgements that are coming out, they’re just not founded.”

She said the parking lot where the baby was left is a busy spot in the middle of the afternoon.

“Maybe there was a hope people would find her,” she said, adding that she hopes the police do not lay charges.

Area MLA Deborah Drever spoke during the vigil, saying the baby’s death brought up memories of the loss of her own sister, who was also found dead in a snowbank less than a year ago.

Drever said it was not a time to pass judgment on the mother, and that the incident had strengthened her resolve to do more for mental heath resources in the province.

Dayna Bramston lives just blocks from where Baby Jane was found, and felt the need to organize the vigil. The event was put off until a deep freeze with temperatures below minus 20 lifted from Calgary.

“I just felt that Baby Jane’s life was cut short during the time when families get together to celebrate family,” said Bramston. “It hit me and made me feel like she needed to be honoured.”

Bramston said news of the baby’s death was the first thing she read on social media Christmas morning.

“I shed a few tears,” she said.

Dennis Jameson came out to the vigil with his wife and their two-year-old son. He said he was hoping to eventually make sense of what had happened.

“It’s easy to pass judgement, but unfortunately we don’t know what the circumstances are. I think a lot of people want to know that she’s OK,” he said.

Jameson said hopefully more information coming out will prevent something like this from happening in the future.

An autopsy showed the newborn baby was not stillborn, and may have been alive when she was placed outside. The temperature was below minus ten degrees on Christmas Eve.