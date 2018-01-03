Calgary's Shaw Communications says former CEO Jim Shaw dead at age 60
Jim Shaw joined the company in 1982 as a construction worker and cable installer
The former CEO of an Alberta telecommunications giant has died at the age of 60, Shaw Communications Inc. announced Wednesday.
A news release from the internet and phone company said following a brief illness, vice-chairman Jim Shaw passed away peacefully on Jan. 3.
"As a family, our hearts are heavy with sadness," said Brad Shaw, current CEO of Shaw Communications. "I have not only lost a brother, but a great friend and mentor."
Jim Shaw joined the company in 1982 as a construction worker and cable installer before becoming president in 1995 and CEO in 1998.
During his time leading the company, its revenue grew from $646 million to $3.7 billion in 2010.
Brad Shaw said his brother was essential to the businesses' long-term growth.
"As an operator, a deal maker and a strategist, Jim continued building the foundation started by our father, JR, to create a Canadian business leader and household brand across Western Canada," he said.