Calgary's Shaw Communications says former CEO Jim Shaw dead at age 60

The former CEO of an Alberta telecommunications giant has died at the age of 60, Shaw Communications Inc. announced Wednesday.

A news release from the internet and phone company said following a brief illness, vice-chairman Jim Shaw passed away peacefully on Jan. 3.

"As a family, our hearts are heavy with sadness," said Brad Shaw, current CEO of Shaw Communications. "I have not only lost a brother, but a great friend and mentor."

Jim Shaw joined the company in 1982 as a construction worker and cable installer before becoming president in 1995 and CEO in 1998.

During his time leading the company, its revenue grew from $646 million to $3.7 billion in 2010.

Brad Shaw said his brother was essential to the businesses' long-term growth.