City of Calgary considers adding additional snow dumping sites

Calgary was heavily blanketed in snow throughout the holidays, and even though warmer temperatures are helping, it all has to go somewhere.

A spokesperson from the City of Calgary said they are looking at adding additional snow dump sites to accommodate new development.

Tara Norton-Merrin said as the city expands, additional snow storage capacity will be needed.

“We may lose one site to development and as the city continues to grow, we will need additional storage capacity,” Norton-Merrin said. “This is the downtown or Pumphouse site, but this would happen only if there is redevelopment on the west end.”

Currently, snow from Priority 1 and 2 roads, which are cleared by the city, is currently taken to three sites for dumping: one in the downtown area, one in the northeast, and one in the southeast.

Snowfall in Calgary varies widely year-to-year, but can reach up to 1.2 million cubic meters – enough to fill more than 400 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

According to the city, the average annual snow fall in Calgary from 2011 to 2017 was 126 cm.

Norton-Merrin said they’ve only run out of room once, in the winter of 2013 - 2014.

“We took the unprecedented step of removing snow from residential roads and a temporary site was needed,” she explained.