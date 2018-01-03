News / Calgary

Cochrane RCMP searching for missing teenager

Khalisha Kootenay, 15, was last seen in Morley

Khalisha Kootenay is approximately 5'1", 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

COCHRANE RCMP

Cochrane RCMP are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen in Morley.

Investigators said it's possible Khalisha Kootenay, 15, is with her boyfriend Chris Stevens, who is also from Morley, and they want to confirm her well-being.

The Indigenous teen is approximately 5'1", 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Kootenay's location is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers anynomously at 1-800-222-8477.

