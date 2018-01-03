Double stabbing suspect wanted by Calgary police

Police are looking for a 23-year-old Calgary man accused in two stabbings last month.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said in a news release Wednesday that Chase Alexander Spence is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing a man and woman in a detatched garage in the 500 block of 14 Avenue SW on Dec. 19, 2017.

That morning, a man and a woman arrived at the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre downtown a short time apart from each other with injuries from the same incident.

CPS said they were in medical distress and the man was listed in serious condition, but both victims have since been released from hospital.

It's believed Spence and the victims knew each other.

He was described by CPS as approximately 5’9”, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.