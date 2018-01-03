The massive effort of cataloguing EMI Music Canada's entire history

Every day is like a little Christmas for archivist Robb Gilbert.

He’s the man in charge of cataloguing EMI Music Canada’s massive archive, which was donated to the University of Calgary in 2016 by Universal Music Canada.

That’s 63 years of Canadian music history, consisting of 5,500 boxes containing more than 18,000 video recordings, 21,000 audio recordings and more than two million documents and photographs.

The massive transfer is still ongoing (the university has only received about 45 per cent of the collection so far), and consistently offers little surprises.

“It’s so much fun,” beamed Gilbert. “Every day it’s a joy going through boxes to see what’s in there. I can’t think of a better archive to work on – I learn so much about Canadian music every day.”

What’s in the box, man?

Every box is like a little gift. Gilbert has found vintage belt buckles from EMI company Capitol. He’s seen unused promotional pictures, often with notes scrawled on them, like, ‘do not use this one!’

Once he found with a mock up for Anne Murray’s children’s album, Hippo in my Tub.

“It’s just beautiful, they’re piecing it together with the artist doing the sketches of the cartoon hippo in the tub and placing the photograph in,” Gilbert said.

He’s also discovering obscure music, like an album released by Mary Margaret O'Hara (sister of Second City comedian Catherine O’Hara), and – naturally – finding cool items like press kits, riders or letters from legends like Tom Cochrane or the Rankin Family.

“I get to see, oh, this person had one record, that was it, but influenced many other artists,” Gilbert mused.

Historical significance

The point of cataloguing this huge amount of music is for fans, scholars and students.

A large part of the work done by audiovisual conservation specialist Nathan Chandler is playing back the tapes and getting a de facto digital recording from the masters. It’s not an easy task, considering the decades of music was recorded on multiple format.

“Overall it’s rapidly deteriorating, both in terms of the media itself and also because of the multiple generations of media, the equipment is obsolete,” explained university librarian Thomas Hickerson. “So we have to look all over the world. We’ve come up with some equipment, but we’ve made decisions about what we can reformat in-house.”

Along with Annie Murrary, the associate librarian leading the project, they scour the world of rare, available machines, just to play back the aging tapes one last time.

And during the transfer, Chandler notes any time there are blips or fuzziness in the original recording, or any other hiccups. The catalogue will be available to researchers hoping to learn more about Canadian music, but also in case anyone wants to look into the collective works of specific studio engineers.

Once completed, the database will be one of the largest in the world, covering EMI’s complete history.