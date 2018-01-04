B-boy 4 life - photographer documents Calgary break scene

There’s a kinetic intimacy that ripples through Alvin Paringit’s photos of B-boy culture in Calgary.

Since 2014, the young dancer and photographer has been documenting the community’s events – and now his photos will be showcased as part of the upcoming Exposure Photo Festival.

Paringit has been involved in the scene as a dancer for about 10 years with his crew, the Floor Wookies.

Prior to that, Paringit doesn’t have a ton of knowledge about what the scene looked like and how it grew through previous decades.

“We haven’t really known about much of the history, and I thought – back in 2014 – someone should probably do this for future generations,” he said. “I didn’t know any history from older generations, aside from word-of-mouth and maybe an old VHS tape.”

So he picked up his camera and started shooting, The B-boy scene in Calgary remains fairly underground, but it’s rich with styles and characters.

Some of his best shots came from events at the Sunalta Community Centre, which is very small and compact – but would be positively jammed with attendees.

“Even though it was crowded, it would be such high energy,” he recalled. “Everyone was enjoying themselves. Even when the dancers were competing against each other, despite having such a tight space, they made it work. Everyone was so close – getting up close and avoiding getting hit was so hard.”

The result is gritty, frenetic series of photographs that paint a picture of a small, but dedicated and passionate community expressing themselves wherever they can find the space.

Paringit’s work will be displayed in the Open Call Exhibition at Eau Claire Market, beginning Feb. 1. The works were selected by guest juror Andrea Kunard, the associate curator of photography at the National Gallery of Canada.