Calgary nudist group organizes first ever family-friendly swim nights

You love wave pools, you’re looking for indoor winter fun, or you just love being in your birthday suit: whatever your reason, a group of Calgary naturalists that describe themselves as family-oriented are inviting you to join them for a swim.

The Calgary Nude Recreation group's first-ever ‘naked water slides and wave pool night’ is for people of all ages, sexualities, body types and genders and will be hosted at the Southland Leisure Centre, which can be rented by large groups for after-hours pool parties.

“Being naked isn’t as crazy as it sounds,” organizer Naked Jeff told Metro. “There is so much misconception about social nudity.”

According to the group’s website, their monthly events are a “place to enjoy being naked, not a place to enjoy other people’s nakedness” and anyone who makes others feel unwelcome or unsafe will be asked to leave and not allowed back.

“All recreational events associated with this group are strictly non sexual and are intended to create a safe space to express ourselves in our most vulnerable and natural state, all the while having fun,” the website reads.

Participants are also required to sign a waiver stating they will respect all attendees at all times and comply with all provincial laws.

The City of Calgary has a Non-Traditional Bathing Wear Policy for its recreational facilities, but it does not directly address nudity.

Calgarians are required to wear clothing that is different from the clothing they wore into the facility and shower before entering the pool.

The recreation group’s website points out there are plenty of public places to visit with your clothes on and asks members to ‘respect a positive atmosphere for nudity.’

Nervous first-timers are encouraged to embrace their birthday suit, but are permitted to wear some clothing initially to acclimatize themselves with the idea of being nude around others in public, according to the group’s website.

“Any male that attends should be naked, but for women, topless is acceptable,” Jeff added.

In Edmonton, a group called TENS (The Edmonton Naturist Swim Group Ltd.) offers similar activies and Vancouver has had nude swimming events for years, according to Jeff.