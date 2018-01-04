Calgary property values jump two per cent from 2017 assessments: City

The average assessment value for residential Calgary properties rose two percent from 2017 assessment values, according to information from the city released Thursday.

And now, your property tax bill is in the mail.

For those owning single family residences, the median property value in Calgary for 2018 is $480,000, compared with $460,000 in 2017, according to the city.

The median value for a residential condo went from $270,000 in 2017 to $260,000 for 2018.

Non-residential property values have dropped by five percent from 2017, the city said.

Properties in the northwest saw the largest jump in value overall, while those in the northeast stayed steady or dropped in value, according to a colour-coded city map.

The property assessments reflect market value of properties on July 1, 2017 and the physical condition and characteristics of properties on Dec. 31, 2017.

The total number of properties on this year’s assessment was 522,000, and are worth approximately $311 billion.

According to the city, 94 per cent of residential properties will stay within +/- 10 per cent of last year’s tax bill.