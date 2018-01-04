CTrain strikes vehicle in downtown Calgary
All trains are leaving the south platform at the Downtown West Kerby station
A collision between a CTrain and a vehicle near the Downtown West-Kerby Station has caused some transit delays.
Calgary police confirm that a CTrain struck a vehicle on 7 Avenue Near 10 Street SW.
There were no injuries.
Calgary Transit has tweeted that blue line trains are leaving the platform in both directions from the south side of the platform.