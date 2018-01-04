Homicide Unit investigating after body found in northeast Calgary
The death is considered 'undetermined' at this time
The Calgary Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating after a body was discovered in the northeast on Thursday.
A news release from the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said officers were called to the 1200 block of Maitland Drive NE at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 4.
The death is considered undetermined at this time, and the medical examiner is also on scene.
CPS said no further information is available at this time.