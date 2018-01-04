News / Calgary

Homicide Unit investigating after body found in northeast Calgary

The death is considered 'undetermined' at this time

Calgary police were called to the 1200 block of Maitland Drive NE at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

METRO FILE

The Calgary Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating after a body was discovered in the northeast on Thursday.

A news release from the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said officers were called to the 1200 block of Maitland Drive NE at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 4.

The death is considered undetermined at this time, and the medical examiner is also on scene.

CPS said no further information is available at this time.

