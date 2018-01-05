Alberta energy efficiency programs well recieved in first six months: Province

Several renewable energy and efficiency programs launched by the province earlier this year have saved Albertans $45 million at the till, according to Energy Efficiency Alberta.

More than nine million energy efficient products have been purchased since an instant savings and rebates initiative began in 2017, along with four other programs which are all funded by the carbon tax as outlined the Alberta's Climate Leadership plan.

Energy Efficiency CEO Monica Curtis said more than 150,000 Albertans have signed up for the Residential No Charge Energy Savings Program, which outfits homes to use less water and electricity, and produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

“Albertans are clearly embracing energy efficiency,” Curtis said.

Curtis said once all the installations are completed, enough energy to power 5,800 homes each year in Alberta and almost three million litres of water will be saved.

The Residential and Commercial Solar Program, which received more than 500 applications in the first six months, has been crucial to the development of Alberta’s solar energy market, according to the executive director of the Solar Energy Society of Alberta.

“Over the past year, 44 new solar businesses have been created in the province,” said Rob Harlan.

According to the president and CEO of Calgary Economic Development, Alberta’s potential growth in the energy efficiency sector is ‘enormous.’

“We have an abundance of skilled, available talent and a strong energy ecosystem in this province,” Mary Moran said.

“We need to continue supporting the programs and people in broadening our industry expertise so that we remain competitive across the entire energy system.”