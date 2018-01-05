News / Calgary

Banff ski hill offers free lift ticket to Elvis Presley impersonators on The King's birthday

Elvis Presley was born on Jan. 8, 1935

This 1972 file photo shows Elvis Presley, the King of Rock 'n' Roll, during a performance.

What better way to celebrate The King of Rock n’ Roll’s birthday but with a free day on the ski hill?

Banff Sunshine Village is offering a free lift ticket to anyone dressed up like Elvis Presley on Monday, in honour of the music legend’s birthday.

The music legend died in 1977 at age 42. He was born Jan. 8, 1935.

Sunshine Village opens at 8 a.m. on Monday.

