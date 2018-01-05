Calgary restaurant pulls video showing cocktail served with 'dime bag' garnish

A Calgary restaurant's video showing a cocktail served with a ‘dime-bag’ of a white powder is being criticized by harm reduction advocates who feel the garnish glorifies drug use.

The short video posted on Cleaver restaurant’s Instagram account, which has since been removed, showed a woman removing a small ziplock bag of white powder attached to the rim of her cocktail glass and shaking it.

The post was advertising for Cleaver’s new sister restaurant, the Colombian-inspired Gringo St., which is opening soon beside the parent eatery on 17 Avenue SW.

Many commenters on the post interpreted it as a joke and responded with positive comments, but not everyone found it funny.

“It’s kind of insulting to all those who have been impacted by the opioid crisis, that this would be used as a marketing tool to get people to come into the restaurant and consume alcohol,” said Amy Graves, a harm-reduction advocate who founded the Get Prescription Drugs Off the Street Society after losing her younger brother Josh to an opioid overdose in 2011.

“I just think it’s poor taste to be glorifying the use of substances, especially with a white powder, when we see people being harmed at such extreme levels. Alberta, in particular, has been hit pretty hard (by the opioid crisis),” Graves added.

When contacted over the phone, Metro was told the restaurant owner would not be commenting.

The most recent data from the province shows nearly 500 people died from an opioid-related overdose in the first nine months of 2017, a number that has been steadily increasing in the last several years.

Graves said mixing substances, such as cocaine and alcohol, increases the potential harm they can cause.

“When my brother overdosed, he had mixed alcohol and a prescription opioid, and that’s something that’s very dangerous to do,” she said.