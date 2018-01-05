Missing woman's body found: Calgary police

Calgary police have confirmed that the body of a 21 year old woman missing since late December has been found.

Yesterday, police were called to the 1200 block of Maitland Drive NE at approximately 11:30 a.m. for reports a body had been discovered in an alley.

On Friday, police identified the victim as Shianne Kim Thom, who was last seen leaving her home in Silver Springs on Dec. 28.

Her identity will also be confirmed with an autopsy that has been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8, according to Calgary police, who said they will provide an update once the autopsy is complete and the cause of death has been determined.