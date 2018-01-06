Two men in custody after alleged carjacking in northwest Calgary

CALGARY — Police say two men are in police custody after an alleged carjacking in Calgary.

Investigators with the Calgary Police say that at about 5 a.m. on Saturday, two men approached the driver of a pickup truck that was stopped at an intersection and produced a handgun.

They say the men demanded the driver get out, and the suspects got into the vehicle.

Police say the suspects fled in the truck, driving erratically throughout the northwest of the city, at times veering into oncoming traffic.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the pickup truck rammed into the police cars before continuing on.

Police say the vehicle was stopped a few hundred metres away, and the men were taken into custody.