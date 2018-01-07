Calgary naked swim sold out as petition calls for event cancellation

A petition on Change.org is calling on the city of Calgary to put a stop to a nude swimming event at the Southland Leisure Centre, but event organizers say the event is proving popular.

The after-hours private event has been organized by the Calgary Nude Recreation Group to be held on Jan. 14.

However the petition on Change.org with over 3,000 signatures raises concerns about the safety of children at the all ages event.

Petition author April Parker said she respects the right of adults 18 and older to do what they want in the buff, but asks about the vulnerability of children.

“Sexual predators will be on the prowl - having an event like that is just like Christmas to them,” reads the petition.

She calls on the city to cancel the event, or at least make it “age appropriate” which she suggests should be 18 years of age or older.

On Sunday, The Calgary Nude Recreation Group’s website announced that all tickets to the event had been sold out, and there would be no cash entry at the door.

Its (sic) amazing to see so many Calgarians so excited to get naked,” read the post. “ Its (sic) painful to turn so many people away.

The post also apologizes to those who wanted to pay cash at the door.

“Given the inherent vulnerability of attendees at this event, I’m sure you can appreciate an overt effort to maintain everyone’s comfort, safety, and security throughout the event,” reads the website.

Calgary Councillor Jeromy Farkas, whose ward includes the Southland Leisure Centre, Said in a Facebook post he has concerns about the liability of the city in an event such as this.,