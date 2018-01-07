Calgary police responded to three violent carjackings on Saturday

Calgary police responded to three separate carjackings on Saturday – all of which involved weapons or a heightened level of violence.

In total, four people are facing charges.

The first incident took place just before 5 a.m. near Country Hills Boulevard and Edgepark Boulevard N.W. Two men approached the driver of a Toyota Tacoma, brandished a handgun and told the man to exit the truck.

They fled with the vehicle.

When police caught up and tried to stop the vehicle, the truck rammed the police cars and continued going. The vehicle was finally stopped at the 1400 block of 14 Ave N.W., where both suspects were arrested.

The second carjacking took place letter in the day, when a man was seen acting erratically in the area of 37 Street near Bow Trail S.W. Police said he was running through traffic, kicking vehicles and ended up trashing the inside of an Esso station.

Soon after, he jumped into the passenger seat of a car stopped at a light and assaulted the female driver before forcing her to drive a short distance.

He then jumped out of the car and was arrested.

Paramedics were forced to chemically restrain the suspect before transporting him to hospital.

Officials said the female driver was struck in the head several times and treated for minor injuries.

The third carjacking took place at 2:30 p.m.

An elderly couple walking were walking toward their vehicle in the 3400 block of 26 Ave N.E.

A man approached them and tried to get the car keys attached to the elderly man’s pants. There was a struggle and the suspect managed to get the keys and drove off in the car – hitting the elderly woman and a nearby building in the process.

Both the man and woman suffered minor injuries, and the woman was taken to hospital.