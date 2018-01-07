Jaromir Jagr absent from Calgary Flames skills competition

Jaromir Jagr was not present at the Calgary Flames Superskills Competition on Sunday, lending more evidence to the rumours that the superstar is done with the franchise.

Andrew Yip, founder of IcemanHockey.ca, posted word of Jagr's exit from the team on Thursday. He'd heard it from a source.

The Flames reported on Friday that Jagr has an injury and is on day-to-day status.

Yip was at the skills competition on Sunday and noted Jagr's absence.

"Even if he had a slight injury, he should be here at a PR event for kids," said Yip.

Elliotte Freidman of Rogers Media-owned Sportsnet reported on Saturday that Jagr and the Flames were working on an exit plan.

The 45-year-old was first drafted to the NHL in 1990 and has played with nine teams in the league.

He's currently in third place for the most NHL games ever played, and he could break Gordie Howe's record by playing just 35 more games.

The Flames signed a $1 million one-year contract with Jagr in October.

Yip said it now sounds as if they're working on an exit that would allow him to potentially be picked up by another team.