Tin Star turns to Calgarians for star material

You’re gonna be a star Calgary! A Tin Star!

An open casting call for the second season of the Alberta-shot series saw a steady flow of Calgarians lining up for the chance to be an extra in upcoming episodes.

Extras casting director Curtis Cripps said the turnout was fantastic.

Crew were taking information like age, ethnicity, gender, measurements and finally a picture, as they were casting large range of people, from five to 85.

And although they were primarily looking for extras, there is always the potential to grow beyond that.

“I actually had one gentleman come through here not long ago with his family,” said Cripps. “Last season on Tin Star, he came out of nowhere and ended up becoming an actor on the show. So, today, he brought his family. There are success stories, which I love seeing.”

Many of the people lining up were just regular Calgarians who thought it might be fun to appear in the background of a TV show.

“I actually tried out for Fargo a couple years ago. They hired me for a few days, but didn’t end up using me. But this time!” said Wendy, who saw the open call in an ad with her friend Susan, and decided to give it a try.

Then there were those who already has some experience in the industry, like Barb Presch who’s done extra work as far back as Cool Runnings, or Ryan Parent, who’s exploring a new side of film.

“I’ve worked mostly behind the scenes in special effects, set design and construction,” he said. “So, I’m just trying to see what I can do in front of the camera – something different.”

The first season of Tin Star was shot around High River and Drumheller – and the Calgary Film Centre – throughout 2016.

The series follows former London detective Jim Worth (played be Tim Roth) who is now trying to live a peaceful life as a small town police chief in the Canadian Rockies.

However, an oil company (headed by actress Christina Hendricks) appears to have overrun the town, with mayhem following in their wake.

This causes Worth’s darker alter-ego, Jack Devlin, to emerge and fight anyone he suspects of hurting their family.