Calgary bridal shop donates $100,000 in dresses for ACAD students to cut into

These 33 dresses won’t help Katherine Heigl land a husband, but they will provide ACAD students a chance to work with some stunning silks.

Local bridal boutique Cameo & Cufflinks is donating 33 ‘once loved’ dresses to third year fibre students at ACAD to turn into wearable art. Each dress is the sample dress used to test different styles, before brides choose one to be custom made for them.

Unfortunately, the bridal fashion world moves quickly, and these dresses are no longer in in vogue.

However owner Jessalyn Thomson thought it would be a shame to get rid of more than $100,000 worth of dresses without doing something worthwhile with them, so she thought the art students might have some exciting ideas for the sensational silks and intricate bead work.

“As a student, I always remembered feeling very thankful for the businesses that were able to assist me, so it’s kind of my way to pay it forward to the next generation now that I’m a business owner,” she said.

“These are gowns that are over-loved now. The fact that they’re going to get cut into – it’s actually going to extend their life.”

Student Adriane Vant Erve is one of the students who will be doing the cutting. In the program they experiment with everything from cutting and re-stitching the fabrics, to dying and completely altering their original state.

“In contemporary art, anything goes,” she explained. “As soon as you get a piece like this, it’s very inspiring and could trigger all kinds of conceptual art. It’s great to have free materials because students don’t always have a lot of money, and it’s inspiring to work with such beautiful fabrics.”

The pieces the students are expected to create aren’t street wear, or really even church wear. They’re aiming at something high concept that would be at home on a high-end runway fashion show.

And they’ll start tearing into them soon – professor Laura Vickerson is going to introduce them to her class this Friday.