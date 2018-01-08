Calgary Police union boss cleared of perjury charge

Calgary Police Association president Les Kaminski's perjury charge has been dropped.

The charge stemmed from a 2008 traffic stop in downtown Calgary that resulted in the arrest of Jason Arkinstall, who was charged with uttering threats against his partner Const. Brent Derrick.

Arkinstall was acquitted by a provincial court judge in 2011. In that written decision, the judge wrote he didn't consider Kaminski and Derrick to be credible witnesses.