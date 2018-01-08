Calgary Police union boss cleared of perjury charge
CPA president Les Kaminski was facing charges in connection with a 2008 traffic stop
Calgary Police Association president Les Kaminski's perjury charge has been dropped.
The charge stemmed from a 2008 traffic stop in downtown Calgary that resulted in the arrest of Jason Arkinstall, who was charged with uttering threats against his partner Const. Brent Derrick.
Arkinstall was acquitted by a provincial court judge in 2011. In that written decision, the judge wrote he didn't consider Kaminski and Derrick to be credible witnesses.
Kaminski was also facing one charge of assault with a weapon linked to the incident, but that charge was dropped in 2017.