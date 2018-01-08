Canadian chefs swap signature dishes at Calgary Plate Swap

Model Milk’s annual Plate Swap event is back, this year with a focus on Canadian chefs for some experimental results.

For Calgary’s cuisine fiends who haven’t experienced a Plate Swap yet, typically chefs from around the world are invited into Calgary for the event, to put their own spin on each other’s signature dishes.

However, this year’s event will see an all-Canadian lineup of chefs interpreting meals from around the country.

Justin Leboe, owner and chef at Model Milk – and event organizer – will tackle making a one of Jesse McCleery’s dishes. McCleery is from the restaurant Pilgrimme on Galiano Island in BC.

“This difficult part of that is, he only cooks foods that grow on the island,” Leboe explained. “If it’s not on the island, he doesn’t work with it. So, trying to recreate his dish, not being on the island, we’ll see how we do. But, we’re up for the challenge.”

This year’s competition has expanded beyond just restaurants as well – both Neil McCue and Charlotte Langley don’t operate in traditional kitchens, but are naturally talented cooks.

Langely actually operates a canning company.

“In the food community in Toronto, she’s really well plugged in,” Leboe said. “It should be an interesting mix of personalities and talents this year.”

The annual event also raises donations for Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids, a program that works with schools and ensures thousands of Calgary school children receive a well-balanced and nutritious lunch.