City of Calgary checking out nude swim event

An event meant to make a splash in the city's nude scene is instead drowning under public scrutiny.

Over the weekend, a popular petition on Change.org called on the City of Calgary to put a stop to a birthday suit swimming event at the Southland Leisure Centre. The event, which was advertised as family-friendly, was scheduled after hours on Jan. 14.

The petition, which has received nearly 10,000 signatures as of Jan. 8, raised concerns over child pornography and sexual predators on the prowl, reading it would be "just like Christmas to them."

The City of Calgary said because of the spotlight on the planned event they'll dip more than a toe into the operations.

"Given the attention this event has received, we are undertaking a review with the event organizer to ensure the privacy and security of participants can be maintained," read a statement from a City of Calgary spokeswoman.

A decision on the event's future is expected by Tuesday.

The event's sales were capped over the weekend as interest skyrocketed due to media attention.

“Given the inherent vulnerability of attendees at this event, I’m sure you can appreciate an overt effort to maintain everyone’s comfort, safety, and security throughout the event,” read the website.

The page also clarified that no photography would be permitted at the event and that there is a zero-tolerance for any staring or actions that may make someone feel uncomfortable.

Coun. Jeromy Farkas, who is the area councillor, posted about his concerns on Facebook.

"Will City taxpayers be on the hook if a child or other vulnerable person is assaulted, or if photos are taken of them and posted or sold? The issue is not nudity between consenting adults," Farkas wrote. "With children in the mix, there is a higher threshold and duty of care.”