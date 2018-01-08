Crown withdraws perjury charge against Calgary police union president

CALGARY — A perjury charge against the head of the Calgary Police Association has been dropped.

Alberta Justice says the charge against Sgt. Les Kaminski, who heads the 2,200-member union, was withdrawn today.

Kaminski had also faced a charge of assault with a weapon, but the Crown withdrew it last year.

The charges stemmed from a 2008 traffic stop in downtown Calgary that resulted in the arrest of Jason Arkinstall.

Another officer involved in that incident, Const. Brant Derrick, was acquitted of assault last month.