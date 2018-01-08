Independent Calgary MLA Rick Fraser makes run for Alberta Party leadership

Former PC party MLA Rick Fraser, who later left to sit as an independent, is expected to make a run for the Alberta Party leadership.



Fraser’s camp has yet to make an official announcement and declined to comment Monday, however, the Elections Alberta website has Fraser listed as a registrant on Dec. 30, along with already announced Calgary lawyer Kara Levis and a third candidate, Jacob Huffman.



Fraser, a former paramedic who serves the riding of Calgary-South East, was first elected in the 2012 Alberta general election as a member of the Progressive Conservative party.



Fraser left the party shortly after the merger between the PCs and the Wildrose Party in 2017.



He held several prominent posts in the PC government, including: Associate Minister of Public Safety, Associate Minister of Recovery and Reconstruction of High River and as a member of several standing committees.



He has also served as Deputy Government Whip.



When he left the newly-formed UCP in September, Fraser made clear the divisive nature of Alberta politics was a driving factor.



“There has been an overwhelming focus on politics in Alberta and not on the people of Alberta,” he said at the time.