This mash-up of crokinole and curling is coming to Calgary

There's a new sport jockeying for a listing in the annals of Canadiana: crokicurl.

Take a dash of curling, move it to an outdoor rink, and then mix in two parts of crokinole – and you might just have the most Canadian game ever.

Crokinole – for those who don't know – is a classic board game that has been making children's fingernails sore for generations. Small wooden pucks are flicked towards a centre target or their opponent's pucks on a polished wooden board.

A few years ago, some folks in Winnipeg decided to mash crokinole up with outdoor curling, and crokicurl was born.

The Acadia Community Association is now putting the finishing touches on Calgary's first crokicurl rink.

Erika Topola, membership director with the Acadia Community Association, said they had to adapt the game for the available space.

"We're lucky to have an architect on our board, so we were able to have it scaled to our space," she said.

Topola said Winnipeg's rink is about 26 meters in diameter, while Acadia's is more like 26 feet.

Winnipeg's rink size allows for the use of real curling stones, but Acadia will be improvising with weighted bleach jugs as the stones.

Scoring will be the same as the standard tabletop game, with 20 points for getting a stone in the middle hole, and diminishing points as you move outward form the centre.

Topola said after floating the idea on the community's association's Facebook page, people really took an interest.

"We had a lot of feedback from people who had never volunteered before," she said.

Keith Simmons, past president of the community association, said he had some experience in making ice and volunteered to be responsible for icing the surface.

"I try to do two floodings a day," he said. "As long as it's about -3 or -4 you can put down some water. Otherwise the heat of the water and the heat of the air risks turning this to soup."

He added eight fence posts to the middle of the ring. These obstacles also found on a crokinole board protect the inner circle and add some obstacles to make the physics of the game more interesting - think bumper pool.

On Sunday, he had just finished painting the circles on the ice, and was putting a glaze of ice over that paint before the next flooding.

Kim Warnke, another member of Acadia's Community Association board, said the project has taken her back to when she was a kid, and her father helped build an outdoor curling rink in Killarney.

"I was excited that our community would be doing something similar," she said.

She's happy with the design, which will include a large picnic table for seating, and a display board with the rules.

"It's really inclusive," said Warnke. You could even get a wheelchair around here if you wanted to."

Topola said the project was paid for with an $850 ActivateYYC grant, along with lots of volunteer hours and lumber donated by Rona.

There will be no special equipment or footwear required to play, according to Topola. She said that's part of the requirements for the grant – to get people outside and active in simple ways.

She isn't sure how they'll block out time for the rink just yet, but she suspects it will be on a first-come-first-served basis, with a one-hour time limit.

A grand opening is planned for Saturday, Jan. 13 at the crokicurl rink, which is nestled in the trees in front of the Acadia Recreation Complex on 90 Avenue SW.