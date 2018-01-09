Alberta Party welcomes Rick Fraser to caucus

Members of the Alberta Party are "thrilled" to welcome their latest floor-crosser, Rick Fraser.

The Alberta Party made the formal announcement Tuesday morning that Fraser would be joining their caucus. The Calgary-South East MLA had left the United Conservative Party in September to sit as an independent.

Also on Tuesday, Fraser officially jumped into the party's leadership race, joining Kara Levis as the only other candidate to announce. It's also believed former Edmonton mayor and PC party cabinet member Stephen Mandel will throw his hat into the race.

Fraser had high praise for his new centrist colleagues.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Greg and Karen,” he said.

“I've seen firsthand their dedication to improving the lives of their constituents and all Albertans, and I'm excited about joining a caucus that has the best interests of Albertans at heart."

According to a release from the Alberta Party, Fraser took the time to consult his constituents before approaching the party in a bid to join.

“Rick went through a long and thoughtful process and he actively listened to the constituents of Calgary-South East,” said Greg Clark in a prepared release.

“Just like the process Karen McPherson followed, the focus was on doing the right thing for the people they represent and for the people of Alberta."

Clark continued to say Fraser's values fit very well with the AP Caucus.

Karen McPherson, one of the other new party recruits and MLA said Fraser will be a tremendous asset.

“I'm very pleased that Rick has joined the Alberta Party caucus,” said McPherson in a prepared release.