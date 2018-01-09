Calgary police increasing presence at Olympic Plaza in January

Officers with the Calgary Police Service's new high-visibility safety initiative will be stationed at Olympic Plaza for the month of January.

The additional police presence, announced in December, is meant to give the public weekly face-time with CPS officers who can answer questions, as well as lend an extra level of security to large public gathering areas.

This month, Calgarians will see the additional officers at Olympic Plaza from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to a news release from CPS on Wednesday.

It said in the future, the initiative will visit Victoria Park, East Village and Stampede Park during events with large crowds.

“To be clear, there is no indication that there is a specific threat to any large-scale gatherings in Calgary," said CPS Staff Sgt. Shawn Wallace.

"That being said, events around the world and even right here in Alberta indicate we’d be remiss not to take every precaution possible to ensure public safety."