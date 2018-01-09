Calgary's nude family swim not a Canadian first, there are other clubs treading the trend

Calgarians, meet the Skinnydipper Recreation Club, a group that has been hosting family-friendly nude swim events in the BC Lower Mainland since 2002.

After a group calling themselves Calgary Nude Recreation caught the media spotlight in southern Alberta for their second ever nude and family-friendly swimming event to be held privately at Southland Leisure Centre, Metro took a dive into other clubs with the same mandates and practices and stumbled on one close to home with years of experience.

Paul Andreassen, who manages the Skinnydipper Recreation Club said they require government issued ID from those who wish to be members, so they can track the identities of those joining in on the nude events.

"There are other groups that operate similar swims in our area and these have been running for even longer, stretching back to the mid-1970's," Andreassen​ said. "We take the issue of safety very seriously and know that we provide an environment that is at least as safe as any public swim particularly in view of the fact that the pool staff are the same during our events as are present during public swims."

Andreassen said their group also made waves when they launched, but believes most of those critical of the event haven't been in a non-sexual nudist environment before and are against the idea for ideological reasons.

It's been suggested through an online petition and Calgary Coun. Jeromy Farkas that there may be risks to the safety of children at the nude event. But in the days after the petition launched, garnering nearly 15,000 signatures to alter or stop the event, other petitions to keep the nude event as the group intended have also cropped up – one has more than 1,000 signatures.

Farkas wrote in a Facebook post he was concerned about the city's level of liability in allowing the event to go forward.

"Will City taxpayers be on the hook if a child or other vulnerable person is assaulted, or if photos are taken of them and posted or sold?" he wrote. "The issue is not nudity between consenting adults. With children in the mix, there is a higher threshold and duty of care.”

The group's page outlines that photos are strictly prohibited.

Ron Schout, president of the Federation of Canadian Naturists, said groups in Ottawa, Montreal and Vancouver have long held swim events at public facilities. In Toronto, he's been organizing such swims for 30 years.

Most swimmers are club members, he said, and include parents who bring their children. Some also invite friends, but all have to register with photo identification. Other clubs also do interviews.

Ward King with the Sunny Chinooks group out of Sundre, Alta., said its swim events are kept quiet. Events aren't publicized and the group doesn't have a Facebook page.

They've been swimming naked in a Calgary public pool for at least 10 years.

“We're low key and we do that for a reason,” he said. “People don't know - they think the worst - and it's all taboo. And it's really not that at all.

“It's actually a really fun time.”

It seems our friends to the north are a little more comfortable with those swimming in the buff.

“We are everyday people ... who just prefer and are more comfortable living as much as possible in the nude lifestyle - and using a city pool nude,” said Ray Jorritsma with the Edmonton Naturists Swim Group.

The group is one of two in Edmonton that regularly holds nude swims at public pools and has been doing so for about 30 years. Jorritsma is at a loss to explain why the issue is causing controversy in the southern Alberta city.

The City of Calgary, who have decided to look into the group's event plans, will decide whether or not the nude swim will go forward.