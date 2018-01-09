Fatal crash under investigation by Calgary police

Calgary police are investigating a fatal collision that took place days before New Year’s.

On Dec. 29, 2017, just after 1 p.m., a 2006 Toyota Rav 4 exited the Heritage Towne Centre onto Railway Street S.E. Police said three women occupied the vehicle.

At the same time, a 2000 Honda Accord, driven by a 31-year-old male, entered the path of the Honda while travelling south on Railway Street.

The two vehicles collided, and the passenger of the Rav 4 – a 74-year-old woman – was taken to the hospital. On Jan 7, 2018, she died as a result of her injuries, police said.

Police said alcohol, drugs and speed were not factors in this collision, but weather and winter driving conditions played a role.