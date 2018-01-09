Calgary's fire response times climbed in 2017

It took the Calgary Fire department about 30 seconds longer to answer a call in 2017, and the city's fire chief said part of that increase is due to the opioid crisis.

Calgary Fire Chief Steve Dongworth said 2017's response time to all calls was 8 minutes, 90 percent of the time.

"We have a standard of seven minutes where we want to get our first vehicle to the customer," said the chief. "The moment the 911 call is picked up, until we are with the customer, should be seven minutes or less 90 per cent of the time."

In 2016, the fire department was sitting at seven minutes and thirty seconds.

Dongworth said he still needs to dig into the numbers, but he attributes part of that increase to an increase in medical requests related to opioid overdoses.

He said overdose related calls are up over 250 per cent in 2017 over 2016.

"For every one of those calls we're responding to, we're not available for the next call," said Dongworth. "Having said that, these are all calls that require responding to, and these are people that are in cardiac arrest. If they don't get a quick response, they're going to pass away."

He said they responded to about 300 overdose calls calls in 2016, and around 1,100 last year. He said that works out to about three each day.

Overall calls to the fire department are up about 10 per cent.

"That's against a backdrop of the past few years where our call volume has been fairly flat. So no doubt the opioids is a component of that," said Dongworth.

The fire department quietly took a budget cut in December while the police service saw its budget jump.

Coun. Shane Keating said despite hearing those numbers, he isn't sure the department needs a funding boost just yet.

He said the numbers are problematic, not because response times are increasing, but because of the growing medical calls.

"That's where my problem is at this point," said Keating. "We seem to be using medical response as an ultimate goal of the fire department, rather than a supplemental goal."

The councillor is worried that medical calls are now taking priority, and while he understands that people in medical distress need attention, he would like to see the province step up and ensure its response time is adequate.

The numbers he's heard is that only 7 per cent of calls into the fire department are calls for response to a fire. He said the other 93 per cent are other emergencies, including medical calls.

Dongworth said it's not a race between the fire department and EMS to answer calls, but noted that the Calgary Fire Department is first on the scene of a medical call "50 per cent or more" of the time.