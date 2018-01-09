Legislature member Rick Fraser joins Alberta Party, launches bid to be leader

CALGARY — A Calgary member of the legislature who has been sitting as an Independent says he is joining the Alberta Party and is running to be its leader.

Rick Fraser made the announcement in Calgary today with his wife and two sons beside him.

The two-term MLA for Calgary South East says the Alberta Party is the right fit because he wants to focus on common-sense solutions that include diversification and socially responsible policies.

Fraser was originally a member of the Progressive Conservatives, who merged last year with the Wildrose to create a new centre-right party under leader Jason Kenney.

But Fraser quit the new United Conservative Party during its leadership race last fall to sit as an Independent.

He said the new party and the governing NDP present extreme positions that don't serve Albertans well.

Fraser has said the UCP focuses too much on hard-line fiscal austerity and Premier Rachel Notley's NDP is mismanaging the economy.