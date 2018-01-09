Library relaxes policies against tardy book borrowers

The Calgary Public Library late fees won't get you down, and ousted from service, like before.

In a recent policy change, biblio-patrons will still have access to almost all library services, even if they've skipped their book bill.

In the past, those who have racked up more than $10 in late fees were essentially barred from the library's services. Apart from walking into a building and reading the collection physically on shelves, users were locked out of wifi services, couldn't take out books or ebooks and were unable to book space at facilities.

But the Calgary Public Library has changed its approach to late fees.

Now, users will be able to access almost any service the library has to offer, even if they've racked up considerable fees.

The only thing they'll need to pony up fees to access is physical library books and the ability to put books on hold.

"The bottom line is we're always looking for how we can provide the most library service to the most people possible – especially those who need the library most," said Mark Asberg, director of Service Delivery at the Calgary Public Library.

"The library has changed so much that yes, it's still about physical items and we still have fines on physical items because we want people to return them...but the other resources that the library provides don't depend on that kind of incentivising."

He said the library looked at other systems to come up with their own updated late fee rules, but the approach they chose is a made-in-Calgary solution – although there are some places where library fees have been completely eliminated.

"We do want to remind people that it's important to use our physical collection in a responsible way," Asberg said. "That's why the limits on the physical collection still exist."

Coun. Jyoti Gondek thought the library's change reflects their place in the community as more than just a book-lender.

"It sounds like the library is adjusting its approach to service delivery in recognition of the multiple roles it plays in the community," said Gondek.