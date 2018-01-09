Notorious US swatter allegedly targets Calgary woman

Calgary police have issued warrants for a notorious US swatter after a city woman was the victim in a hoax call to Calgary 911.

Patrol and tactical unit officers were dispatched to a home in the 2300 block of 17B Street SW after the call came in from a man who said he shot his dad and was holding his mom and younger brother hostage, police said.

Officers contained the scene and attempted to confirm the information. While doing so, a woman who lived at the address called in to 911 and said she believed she was the victim of a swatting call.

Police said the woman was tipped off online that she was going to be the victim of a prank.

Swatting is when someone purposely deceives emergency response teams to get them to send units to a location due to a serious incident.

When the woman exited her home, police were able to confirm the original shooting and hostage scenario was false.

Warrants were issued for Tyler Raj Barriss, 25, of Los Angeles, California.

According to NBC News, Barriss had previously served 32 months in the Los Angeles County Jail for making a false reporting of a bomb to an agency and maliciously reporting a false bombing.

It’s also reported that Barriss is suspected in as many as 20 similar calls, including calls about school bombings at Los Angeles-area schools and a TV station.