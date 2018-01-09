Sex assault in Dairy Queen washroom has Calgary police asking for help

Calgary police say a teen was sexually assaulted in a fast-food restaurant washroom, and now they need help identifying the suspect.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, the female 16-year-old victim was cleaning the men's washroom at the Dairy Queen at 1906 Centre St. NE.

A man approached her and said he needed to use the washroom so she left and went to clean the women's washroom.

The suspect followed her into the women's washroom and began touching her sexually while covering her mouth.

She was eventually able to scream for help, and a co-worker came to her assistance. The suspect fled.

He's described as an Indigenous man in his late 20s, 6’3” tall, with a slim build. He was clean shaven and had black and bleached-orange hair sticking out from underneath a black and white flat-brimmed ball cap.

He was wearing a black hoodie with a black shirt underneath, black and white runners, black pants, and was carrying a computer bag.