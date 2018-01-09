University of Calgary 'reviewing situation' as judge grants sex offender a semester of freedom

The University of Calgary is "reviewing the situation" after they learned a convicted sexual offender has been granted time to finish his semester at the school before serving a prison sentence.

As reported by Kamloops This Week, Connor Neurauter, a former junior hockey goaltender pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference of a person under 16-years-old and was sentenced to a three-month prison sentence. But he's not serving time just yet.

The jail sentence was put off so that Neurauter can complete his spring semester studying science at the U of C.

The institution recently became aware of his conviction in British Columbia and confirmed the offendor isn't currently on campus.

“The judge made the decision to allow him to complete his current semester at the University of Calgary, before beginning to serve his sentence in May. The university is reviewing the situation," read a statement from the University of Calgary. "We will provide further information when it is available."

The statement went on to say that the U of C is committed to providing a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment for the campus community.

"The university has conduct, sexual violence and harassment policies in place, and extensive support services that provide a wide range of expertise and assistance to all community members," read the prepared statement. "We are committed to providing support and resources to all members of our campus community who wish to access them.”

A statement from the Students' Union indicated the group's support for survivors of sexual violence and need for students to feel safe on campus. For concerned students, the SU's statement offered support from campus services like the Women's Resource Centre, sexual violence support advocate Carla Bertsch, the SU Q Centre, or the SU Wellness Centre.

"We have been in touch with the University of Calgary regarding this situation and are waiting to see what action they take,” read the statement.

Groups on campus, along with individual students, are calling for the expulsion of Neurauter – these calls include a Change.org petition started on Tuesday.

Last week, the Kamloops provincial court heard Neurauter had a relationship with a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat and threatened to show nude photos of her with family, according to Kamloops This Week.

The victim told police Neurauter once choked her before giving her a bra as a gift, they met on several occasions in the summer of 2015. After their in-person meetings, he reportedly began asking for nude photos, which he used to threaten her into keeping their relationship a secret.

As the courtroom listened, the 13-year-old read her victim impact statement.

“I’ve been depressed on and off since the offence happened,” she said. “Riding the school bus was hard because I could always smell what I thought he smelled like. I saw his car, or what I thought was his car, everywhere. I was very scared because he knew where I lived and knew where my room was.”